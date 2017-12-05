FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China fixes yuan midpoint weaker for 7th straight session
Sections
Featured
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
Politics
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
Breakingviews
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 1:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker for 7th straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China’s central bank set its official yuan midpoint at 6.6113 per dollar on Tuesday, lowering it for a seventh straight trading day and marking the longest weakening run since mid-November.

Tuesday’s official midpoint, 8 pips softer than the previous fix of 6.6015 per dollar on Monday, was the weakest level since Nov.22.

Market participants said the official fix was in line with their forecasts, reflecting the dollar’s movements in global trade.

The dollar held on to modest gains against its peers on Tuesday, with the rise it saw at the start of the week slowing as the market awaited the next phase of the U.S. tax reform saga for cues.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.