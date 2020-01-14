Market News
January 14, 2020 / 12:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's offshore yuan extends gains as US drops manipulator label, strongest since July

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s offshore yuan extended strong gains to the dollar on Tuesday morning to a 5-1/2-month high, supported by rising optimism towards Sino-U.S. trade developments.

The offshore yuan surged to a high of 6.8745 per dollar, the firmest level since July 26, and was at 6.8759 as of 1235 GMT. The offshore yuan has strengthened nearly 0.6% so far this week.

Strength in the yuan came as the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world’s two largest economies were due to sign a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month tariff war.

Onshore spot yuan trade starts at 9:30 Beijing time/0130 GMT.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below