China's yuan rises to the strongest level since Aug 2015

SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China’s yuan strengthened against the U.S. dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday, breaching the key 6.3 per dollar threshold for the first time since August 2015.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.3287 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.2950 at one point in afternoon trade, the strongest level since Aug. 11, 2015, when China led a one-off devaluation in its currency and shocked global markets.

As of 0648 GMT, the onshore spot yuan was traded at 6.3003 per dollar.

Its offshore counterpart also followed the strengthening trend. It rose to a high of 6.2994 per dollar before trading at 6.3038 as of 0648 GMT. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)