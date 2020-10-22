Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Chinese online tutor Yuanfudao raises $2.2 billion, valuing it at $15.5 billion

By Reuters Staff

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing-based education tech startup Yuanfudao said on Thursday that it has secured $2.2 billion in two recent rounds of financing, bringing the company’s valuation to $15.5 billion.

The series G1 financing was led by Chinese social media and gaming Giant Tencent, with participation of Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital, and IDG Capital, Yuanfudao said in a statement. The series G2 was led by DST Global, and other investors include CITICPE, GIC, and Temasek.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill

