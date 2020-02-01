Delta speeds up suspension of U.S.-China flights

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Saturday it will accelerate the suspension of flights in and out of China from the United States after the White House said it was imposing new restrictions on visitors starting on Sunday.

Delta had planned to end all flights by Feb. 6. The airline said on Saturday the last China-bound flights will now leave on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the last returning flights from China will depart China on Sunday. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)