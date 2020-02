NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Prices of major junk bond ETFs fell on Thursday to multi-month lows as coronavirus fears spread and investors pulled out of riskier assets.

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF hit its lowest since August 2019, down 1.37% to $85.67. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF fell to its lowest since June 2019 down 1.38% to $106.66. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)