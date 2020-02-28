Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands - health authorities

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Netherlands, health officials said on Friday, this time in the Dutch capital Amsterdam.

The first Dutch case was confirmed in the southern city of Tilburg late on Thursday. Both had recently travelled in Northern Italy.

The new case “has no link to the first patient,” the National Institute for Public Health said in a statement. Both patients are being held in isolation. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jon Boyle)