Healthcare
February 27, 2020 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Playtech slumps as coronavirus hits two of its largest markets

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Playtech warned results for 2020 would be below market expectations as the coronavirus outbreak hurt the gambling software maker’s two largest markets - Asia and Italy, sending its shares to an eight-year low on Thursday.

Playtech said COVID-19 has dented recent trading at its Snaitech unit - Italy’s biggest sports betting firm. Cases in Italy jumped by almost 100 in a day to more than 400 on Wednesday, while the death toll rose.

Playtech’s shares fell as much as 22.5% to 237.9 pence by 0846 GMT. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

