August 23, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co , the country’s second-biggest insurer by market value, said its first-half net profit rose 34 percent.

Its net profit for January-June rose to 16.42 billion yuan ($2.39 billion), from 12.24 billion yuan a year earlier, the insurer said on Thursday.

Its gross investment income fell 14 percent to 48.80 billion yuan，from 56.66 billion yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Shu Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
