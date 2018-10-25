China Life Insurance Q3 profit down 76 pct on poor stock market returns

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's second-biggest insurer by market value, reported on Thursday a 76 percent decline in third-quarter net profit due to lower equity income amid a volatile domestic stock market. Net profit dropped to 3.45 billion yuan ($496.52 million) from 14.6 billion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier, China Life said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The insurer said its 9-month net profit dropped 26 percent to 19.87 billion yuan from 26.8 billion yuan in the same period a year ago. China Life reported 9-month premium income of around 468.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 4 percent. ($1 = 6.9484 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Darren Schuettler)