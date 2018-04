BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China Orient Asset Management Co said on Thursday it plans to invest 100 billion yuan ($15.93 billion) in non-performing loans this year.

The comments were made by Jianxiong Chen, the board secretary of the company at a press conference in Beijing. ($1 = 6.2782 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Sunil Nair)