FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2018 / 4:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Renaissance plunges almost 20 pct on Hong Kong debut

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Investment bank China Renaissance plunged almost 20 percent on its Hong Kong stock market debut on Thursday, becoming the latest Chinese listing in the city to trade below its IPO price and potentially weigh on upcoming flotations.

China Renaissance, led by Bao Fan, one of the country’s most famed rainmakers, fell to a low of HK$25.60 ($3.28) after opening at HK$31.80, its initial public offering (IPO) price. Shares were last trading at HK$26.90, a 15.4 percent drop.

Hong Kong IPOs have performed poorly this year, buffeted in part by market jitters over a worsening Sino-U.S. trade war.

Chinese online food delivery-to-ticketing services firm Meituan Dianping gained 5 percent on its debut last week but is now trading below its IPO price, while hotpot chain Haidilao, which began trading on Wednesday, also dropped below its issue price on Thursday. ($1 = 7.8112 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.