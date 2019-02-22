China Resources Power to be removed from benchmark Hang Seng Index

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock index manager said on Friday that China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd will be removed from the benchmark Hang Seng Index, while Techtronic Industries Co Ltd will be added.

The Hang Seng Indexes Company said it has decided to remove China Resources Power from the blue-chip index after reviewing the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, China National Building Material Co Ltd will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, while ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd will be removed, it said.

The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review and will take effect on March 11.