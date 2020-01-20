China's Meituan Dianping announces management reshuffle

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery company Meituan Dianping CEO Wang Xing said its co-founder and senior vice president Wang Huiwen will step away from daily management in December, 2020.

Meituan said in the statement that Wang Huiwen, part of the senior management team, will continue to serve as a board member of the company.

The company also said it will add vice president Guo Qing and Li Shubin into its senior management team. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai)