French Riviera city cancels carnival over coronavirus fears

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The French Mediterranean city of Nice has cancelled the last major day of its carnival due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus outbreak in Europe, its mayor said on Wednesday.

The carnival, which started on February 15, was set for a big finale on Saturday. Nice, which is close to Northern Italy, where there has been a spate of deaths from the virus in recent days, also cancelled fireworks planned for Sunday.

“While not a single case of coronavirus has been detected in Nice... I have decided to cancel the last day of the carnival,” mayor Christian Estrosi said on his Twitter feed. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough)