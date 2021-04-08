MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei

April 8 (Reuters) - Production of some Apple Inc’s MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, according to the report, which added that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. (s.nikkei.com/3uAZhI7)

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)