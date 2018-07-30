FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 30, 2018 / 10:03 PM / in 36 minutes

Chipotle shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness -Business Insider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has shut a restaurant in Ohio following reports of customers falling sick after eating there, Business Insider reported on Monday.

Chipotle is not aware of any cases of food-borne illness and is cooperating with local health authorities, the report said here, citing a company spokeswoman.

At least two customers wrote on food safety website iwaspoisoned.com that they suffered nausea and diarrhea after eating at the Powell, Ohio restaurant, but did not visit a doctor.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The company’s stock fell 3.5 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.