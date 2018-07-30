Chipotle shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness -Business Insider

July 30 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has shut a restaurant in Ohio following reports of customers falling sick after eating there, Business Insider reported on Monday.

Chipotle is not aware of any cases of food-borne illness and is cooperating with local health authorities, the report said here, citing a company spokeswoman.

At least two customers wrote on food safety website iwaspoisoned.com that they suffered nausea and diarrhea after eating at the Powell, Ohio restaurant, but did not visit a doctor.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The company’s stock fell 3.5 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)