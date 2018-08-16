FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Illness at Ohio Chipotle outlet caused by bacteria - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A recent outbreak of illness at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant in Ohio that made hundreds of people fall sick was caused by a type of bacteria, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The outbreak was caused by clostridium perfringen, the report said here

Chipotle’s leadership will retrain all restaurant employees about food safety and wellness protocols nationwide starting next week, the company told Reuters via email.

Chipotle shares fell about 1 percent afternoon trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

