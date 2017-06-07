FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
In Chipotle lawsuit, worker says overtime pay rule alive and well
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 7, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 2 months ago

In Chipotle lawsuit, worker says overtime pay rule alive and well

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit claiming the company - and every other private employer in the U.S. - must comply with a rule extending overtime pay to millions of workers, even though it was blocked by a federal judge.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New Jersey by former Chipotle worker Carmen Alvarez says the Denver-based company unlawfully classified manager trainees in the state as exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act because they performed some management tasks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2shsfAl

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.