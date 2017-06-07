In Chipotle lawsuit, worker says overtime pay rule alive and well

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit claiming the company - and every other private employer in the U.S. - must comply with a rule extending overtime pay to millions of workers, even though it was blocked by a federal judge.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New Jersey by former Chipotle worker Carmen Alvarez says the Denver-based company unlawfully classified manager trainees in the state as exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act because they performed some management tasks.

