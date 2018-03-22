Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Thursday won the dismissal of an investor lawsuit claiming it concealed food safety risks, causing its stock to drop after widely publicized outbreaks of foodborne illnesses in 2014 and 2015.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan said that while the outbreaks were cause for concern, the lawsuit failed to support its claim that Chipotle defrauded investors. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)