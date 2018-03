March 14 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill’s chief marketing officer, Mark Crumpacker, is resigning from the company, according to a regulatory filing.

Crumpacker’s resignation, effective March 15, comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new chief executive replacing founder Steve Ells. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)