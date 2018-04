LOS ANGELES, April 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly restaurant sales that topped expectations as new Chief Executive Brian Niccol begins efforts to turn around business at the beleaguered burrito chain.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months were up 2.2 percent for the first quarter, better than the 1.3 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.