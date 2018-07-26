Chipotle beats 2nd-qtr same-restaurant estimates

July 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc topped analysts’ estimates for comparable restaurant sales on Thursday, boosted by higher menu prices and demand for its queso cheese dip in its first full quarter under Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.3 percent in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts, on average, had expected a rise of 2.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $46.9 million, or $1.68 per share, from $66.73 million, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier while revenue rose 8.3 percent to $1.27 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)