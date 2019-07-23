Company News
July 23, 2019 / 8:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chipotle beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as the fast-casual chain’s aggressive investments in delivery and advertising lifted sales of its burritos and tacos.

Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 10% in the second quarter ended June 30, net of deferrals from the company’s loyalty program. Analysts on average estimated an 8.3% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $1.43 billion from $1.27 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below