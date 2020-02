Feb 4 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Tuesday, benefiting from higher prices.

Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 13.4% in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31. Analysts had forecast growth of 9.52%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)