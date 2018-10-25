FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Chipotle quarterly same-restaurant sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported quarterly same-restaurant sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as diners were still hesitant about returning to the burrito chain following a string of food-safety incidents.

Sales at Chipotle restaurants open at least 13 months rose 4.4 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts, on average, expected a rise of 5.02 percent, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit rose to $38.2 million, or $1.36 per share, from $19.6 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose nearly 9 percent to $1.23 billion.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

