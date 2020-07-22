Company News
July 22, 2020 / 8:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Chipotle posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in paragraph 1)

July 22 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales and said it would continue to invest in its digital business and launch new menu items.

Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months fell 9.8% in the second quarter ended June 30, as a surge in online orders partially offset the decline in foot traffic. Analysts had forecast a drop of 11.65%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below