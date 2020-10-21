Chipotle profit falls on higher coronavirus-related expenses

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N on Wednesday posted an 18.6% drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher beef prices, delivery costs and coronavirus-related expenses. Shares of the company, one of the best performers in the restaurant sector following a 60% rise this year, were down more than 6% after the closing bell.

Still, the burrito chain reported a three-fold jump in online sales, as consumers stuck at home ordered more healthy meals and salads and favored delivery and mobile pick-up orders instead of dining inside restaurants.

Comparable sales rose 8.3%, beating Wall Street expectations of a 7.59% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $80.2 million, or $2.82 per share, for the third quarter from $98.6 million or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.

Chipotle brought back its popular carne asada option mid-September, helping comparable sales during that period grow in the mid-single digits, Chipotle said, adding that the trend continued through October.

The chain charged an extra $1 for its carne asada this year, compared with the 50-cent premium it charged when it launched in 2019 as a limited-time offering, according to Cowen analysts.

It also raised menu prices for delivery items. Even so, elevated beef prices cut into operating margins.

Restaurant level operating margin was 19.5% for the quarter, a decrease from 20.8% from a year earlier, also hurt by fewer sales of beverages.