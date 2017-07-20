FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 9:07 AM / a month ago

Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations on growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.

Check Point earned $1.26 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.09 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to $459 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

It was forecast to earn $1.22 a share on revenue of $455 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The major attacks that occurred during the last few months have demonstrated the need for a different approach to cyber security. We believe focusing on prevention, sharing real-time attack information and consolidation of the security infrastructure can stop the next attack," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

