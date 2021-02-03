Check Point Software fourth quarter profit, revenue gains top estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of network security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is seen at their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies reported a higher- than-expected 7% rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by increased demand for network security as more people work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel-based Check Point said on Wednesday it earned $2.17 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from $2.02 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4% to $564 million and the company topped $2 billion for all of 2020.

It was forecast to earn $2.11 a share on revenue of $555.4 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

“Business in our fourth quarter grew across all focus areas including cloud, network and remote access security,” Chief Executive Gil Shwed said.

“The global pandemic drove the new normal, a hybrid work environment and accelerated digital transformation that created security challenges across all types of organizations ... Delivering cyber security is now more critical than ever.”

Check Point said it bought back 2.7 million shares in the quarter worth $323 million as part of its share repurchase programme.