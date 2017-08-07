Italian water firm Ferrarelle buys chocolatier Amedei

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italian mineral water company Ferrarelle has bought gourmet chocolate company Amedei from Singapore’s Octopus Europe Limited fund and Amedei’s founders, Ferrarelle said on Monday.

Ferrarelle, the fourth biggest mineral water company in Italy in terms of volumes, is looking to use its distribution network to sell other products.

The company, controlled by the Pontecorvo family, is on the lookout for further possible deals.

“We do not rule out possible (acquisition) opportunities in the future linked to traditional ”Made in Italy“ delicacies,” Michele Pontecorvo Ricciardi told Reuters.

Tuscan-based Amedei already sells 40 percent of its products abroad and offers special chocolate bars, drops and flakes to help pastry chefs in the preparation of desserts.

Amedei’s founder and “maitre chocolatier” Cecilia Tessieri will continue to work at the confectioner, Ferrarelle said.

Italian bank UniCredit was an adviser in the deal. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)