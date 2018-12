JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Botswana’s budget retailer Choppies said on Tuesday its chief financial officer resigned last week, just over a month after the firm’s shares were suspended from the country’s stock exchange due to delayed financial results.

Sanooj Pullarote will be replaced by Heinrich Mathiam Stander, an accountant who has held various senior level finance roles at British American Tobacco, Choppies said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by James Macharia)