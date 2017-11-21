FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook says H1 profit up 46 pct
Sections
Featured
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S.
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Business
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 21, 2017 / 9:09 AM / in 2 hours

Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook says H1 profit up 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China’s largest jeweller by market value, reported on Tuesday a 46 percent increase in first-half profit as consumer sentiment improved.

Net profit rose to HK$1.78 billion ($227.89 million) for the six months ended September, the best first-half result since 2015, and up from a profit of HK$1.22 billion a year ago. That compared with a forecast of HK$1.73 billion by SmartEstimate.

Revenue for April-September rose 15 percent to HK$24.75 billion in the same period last year.

Same-store sales of jewellery in mainland China rose 10.3 percent, while that in Hong Kong and Macau rose 9.5 percent. ($1 = 7.8108 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.