Chr Hansen Q1 earnings disappoint, shares fall

COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen on Friday reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit on weak sales especially in its natural colours unit, sending shares in the food ingredients maker down 6 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax of 64.7 million euros ($78 million) fell short of the 68.4 million expected by analysts polled for Reuters.

The earnings were hit by lower revenue in Natural Colors due to lower Carmine prices, the loss of a customer in the Middle East and a soft U.S. market for dairy and fruit preparations, said Jyske Bank analyst Frank Hoerining Andersen.