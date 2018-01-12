FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Chr Hansen Q1 earnings disappoint, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen on Friday reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit on weak sales especially in its natural colours unit, sending shares in the food ingredients maker down 6 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax of 64.7 million euros ($78 million) fell short of the 68.4 million expected by analysts polled for Reuters.

The earnings were hit by lower revenue in Natural Colors due to lower Carmine prices, the loss of a customer in the Middle East and a soft U.S. market for dairy and fruit preparations, said Jyske Bank analyst Frank Hoerining Andersen.

$1 = 0.8295 euros Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.