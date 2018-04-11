Chr Hansen shares fall as natural colour sales disappoint again

COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients maker Chr Hansen missed second-quarter profit forecasts on Wednesday after its natural colours business disappointed for a second consecutive quarter.

It also lowered its forecast for growth in natural colours to below its long-term ambition of around 10 percent. The business accounts for a fifth of Hansen’s revenue.

The producer of enzymes and bacteria for wine, meat and dairy products kept its overall guidance of 8 to 10 percent organic revenue growth for the year. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)