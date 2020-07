COPENHAGEN, July 2 (Reuters) - Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen, whose customers include the world’s largest food manufacturers, on Thursday posted third-quarter sales and profits in line with expectations.

It reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and special items of 96.5 million euros, in line with the 96.4 million estimated by analysts in a poll compiled by the Danish company. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)