Danish food ingredients maker Chr Hansen sees boost from at-home consumption

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen, whose customers include the world’s largest food manufacturers, stuck to its sales forecast on Thursday for the 2019/20 financial year despite the coronavirus outbreak, saying increasing at-home food consumption was boosting short-term demand.

The Danish company reported earnings before interest tax and special items for the second quarter in its 2019/2020 financial year at 83.2 million euros ($90.64 million), slightly above an estimate of 82 million euros in a poll compiled by the company. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Susan Fenton)