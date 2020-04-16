UPDATE 1-Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen sees boost from lockdown rush for frozen pizzas

(Adds CFO interview, share reaction)

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen said on Thursday it had not seen a negative impact from the coronavirus but rather a short-term boost in demand as consumers opt for at-home consumption such as frozen pizzas and probiotics for immune system support.

Shares in Chr Hansen rose almost 9% in early trade to their highest level since October and were the second-biggest gainer on Europe’s STOXX 600 index after the Danish company reported organic growth above expectations for its second quarter and stuck to its full-year sales outlook.

Chr Hansen sells its enzymes and bacteria, used in products like dairy, dietary supplements and wine, to some of the world’s largest food manufacturers such as Nestle and Danone .

As eating in restaurants has been severely restricted, and shut down altogether in many countries, to curb the spread of the virus, demand has largely shifted to take-away or home consumption food, Chief Financial Officer Soren Westh Lonning told Reuters.

For example, Chr Hansen had seen a “crazy” spike in demand for its enzymes used in cheese for frozen pizzas in the United States, he said: “American consumers are filling their freezers with frozen pizzas to make it through this period”.

The company also saw rising demand for probiotics used in yoghurt and dietary supplements, which they claim support the immune system.

“We see that there is a greater interest from our customers and the end-users around solutions which strengthen the immune defence,” Lonning said.

He said it was still too early to say how much would be temporary stockbuilding.

Chr Hansen still expects organic sales growth for the 2019/2020 financial year, ending Aug. 31, of 4%-6% and EBIT margin before special items of 29.5%.

Second-quarter earnings before interest tax and special items rose 6% to 83.2 million euros ($90.64 million), slightly above an estimated 82 million euros in a poll compiled by the company.