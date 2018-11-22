Champs Elysee gets stylish Christmas kick-off with Karl Lagerfeld

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wearing his trademark sunglasses even at nightfall, Karl Lagerfeld gave the Champs Elysee a fashionable start to the holiday shopping season as the Chanel designer turned on Christmas lights on the Parisian avenue on Thursday.

Lagerfeld - in his mid-80s, although he is notoriously vague about his exact age - is one of the fashion world’s most recognisable figures, and did not disappoint at the lighting ceremony in an all-black suit, and sporting a white ponytail.

As well as shepherding collections at Chanel for several decades, Lagerfeld still designs for LVMH’s Fendi brand and has his own eponymous label.

Crowds gathered to watch as the festive red lights were turned on along the tree-lined avenue, home to luxury stores, including as of this week a new Apple shop. (Reporting by Noemie Olive; Writing by Sarah White)