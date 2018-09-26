Hamleys sees 'imperfectionism' trend in toys this Christmas

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A robot bumping into things and a quirky creature with pointy ears are expected to be among the top children’s gifts this Christmas, according to the world’s oldest toy store, Hamleys, which expects an “imperfectionism” trend to drive sales.

The London toy shop, which was founded in 1760, unveiled its “12 toys of Christmas” list on Wednesday, which includes the pointy-eared and noise-making “Crate Creatures”, the “Boxer Robot” which is described as “needy and fallible” as well as a cheater’s version of the popular board game Monopoly.

“We have cute and cuddly toys but there’s definitely this whole world of ‘sometimes life isn’t quite so perfect’ and actually it’s quite nice to see some of these toys that are slightly different,” Victoria Kay, head buyer at Hamleys, told Reuters.

Dolls, cuddly toys including a Paddington Bear and a Lego Hogwarts Express train from the “Harry Potter” book and film series are also on the list.

With three months until Christmas, London’s retailers are already preparing for the important holiday shopping season. Department store Selfridges launched its Christmas shop in August. (Reporting by Holta Celmeta; writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Jason Neely)