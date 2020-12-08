Chubb’s fidelity bond didn’t cover settlement with security-fraud victims – 8th Circuit

A financial institution bond from Chubb’s Federal Insurance Co did not cover any part of a $2 million settlement between a company now owned by Axos Clearing and victims of a 2014 penny-stock “pump and dump” scheme executed by a company employee, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the bond issued to COR Clearing, which Axos acquired in 2019, covered only “direct” or first-party losses COR itself suffered from an employee’s dishonest acts, such as embezzlement of company funds.

