IN BRIEF: Formosa Plastics sues Chubb for coverage of $50 mln water-pollution settlement

New Jersey-based Formosa Plastics USA and its Texas subsidiary sued Chubb’s ACE American Insurance unit on Tuesday, alleging the insurer breached its pollution-liability policy by refusing to cover Formosa’s $50 million settlement with the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper in Texas last year.

Formosa’s complaint, filed by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in U.S. District Court in Newark, accuses ACE of waiting until after the Waterkeeper lawsuit was settled to deny coverage, and of basing its denial on an unsupported conclusion that Formosa had intentionally exceeded the limits of its permit to discharge solid pollutants into the waters surrounding its manufacturing plant in Port Comfort, Texas.

