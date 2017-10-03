FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Chubb names new management for global life, general insurance ops
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 16 days

MOVES-Chubb names new management for global life, general insurance ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd on Tuesday appointed Cunqiang Li as chief operating officer of Chubb Life, the company’s international life insurance division.

Chris Martin has been appointed COO of the company’s combined insurance business, while Jeff Hager has been named COO of the Pacific region, Chubb said.

Li is currently chairman and chief executive of Huatai Life, a joint venture between Chubb and the Huatai Insurance Group in China. Martin is currently president of Chubb’s workplace benefits unit.

Hager is currently regional president, Far East, Chubb said.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.