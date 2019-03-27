Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2019 / 4:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile court orders Catholic Church to compensate sex abuse victims

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - A Chilean appeals court has ordered the Catholic Church to pay compensation to three victims in a sex abuse case against former Santiago priest Fernando Karadima, according to a ruling issued on Wednesday.

The unanimous ruling requires the Church pay 100 million pesos ($146,000) for “moral damages” each to Juan Carlos Cruz, Jose Andres Murillo and James Hamilton, who accuse Karadima of having sexually abused them decades ago. 7

Reporting by Erik Lopez, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
