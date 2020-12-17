IN BRIEF: No duty to defend breakaway church in Episcopal suit to enjoin trademark use - 4th Circ.

GuideOne Mutual Insurance had no duty to defend a breakaway parish against trademark infringement and dilution claims by The Episcopal Church (TEC) and its eastern South Carolina diocese, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

Iowa-based GuideOne had insured the appellant, named Prince George Parish of Prince George Winyah, which was one of dozens of parishes in South Carolina to disassociate from the national church in the 2012 “schism” over the ordination of women and other doctrinal changes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34lUT5h