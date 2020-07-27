Market News
July 27, 2020 / 4:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Blank Check company Churchill Capital Corp IV files for upsized IPO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Churchill Capital Corp IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by former Citigroup banker Michael Klein, raised the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to $1.5 billion.

The IPO was earlier meant to raise $1 billion.

Another entity of Klein’s Churchill Capital and MultiPlan Inc said earlier this month they had reached a definitive agreement to merge in a deal worth about $11 billion that will take the U.S. healthcare services firm public. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

