IN BRIEF: SCOTUS rejects Eli Lilly’s petition in Cialis patent-infringement case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a $20 million verdict for German nonpracticing entity Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep, which sued Eli Lilly for patent infringement after the drugmaker began marketing Cialis as a treatment for benign prostate enlargement (BPH).

Lilly introduced Cialis (tadalafil) for erectile dysfunction in 2001 and expanded its use to BPH in 2011. In 2015, UroPep filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleging that it held an earlier patent, valid until October 2017, on a method to treat BPH by administering various compounds that inhibit a specific enzyme. UroPep alleged that tadalafil used the same method, although it was not one of the compounds described in the patent.

