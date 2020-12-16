Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Egyptian lender CIB makes loss provisions in accordance with central bank remarks

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Commercial International Bank is seen on a facade of its branch (CIB) in Cairo, Egypt July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s largest private bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), has included loss provisions in its third-quarter results in accordance with remarks made by the central bank, CIB’s chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Former Chairman Hisham Ezz al-Arab stepped down in October after the central bank said that a committee had found “gross violations” of central banking law within CIB after an audit.

CIB has prepared a correction plan based on the central bank’s remarks and has implemented parts of it already, current chairman Sherif Samy told Reuters.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by David Goodman

