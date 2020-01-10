MOVES-CIBC names former MP Lisa Raitt as vice chair of its investment banking unit

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Friday hired former member of Parliament Lisa Raitt as vice chairman of its global investment banking unit.

Previously, Raitt held ministerial positions looking after the natural resources, labour and transport portfolios under then Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper.

Most recently, Raitt served as the deputy leader of official opposition, finance critic, and vice-chair of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

She will join CIBC on Jan. 27 and will be based in Toronto, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)