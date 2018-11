TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday reported an 8 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings, helped by growth at its retail banking and wealth management divisions.

Canada’s fifth biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.00. Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings per share of C$3.04, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adrian Croft)